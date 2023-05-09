FARLEY, Iowa — A recent audit of the City of Farley by the state auditor’s office found several issues related to the management of taxpayer funds.
The recently released report covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, and includes findings that the city did not seek competitive bids on a splash pad project and also must pay back the state for a grant related to the development of a road.
Kelly Ludwig, the city’s director of finance and development, said the city saw a prolonged shortage of administrative staff in the audited period, leading to many of the state’s findings.
“The City of Farley is fully staffed administratively now, and with the full support of the council and mayor, these things moving forward will be improved upon,” Ludwig wrote in an email.
Among the report’s findings was that the city’s project to construct a new splash pad in Farley Community Park, along with additional park improvements, was not publicly bid and did not receive a public hearing, despite the project being partially paid for with city funds.
State law required at the time that any city projects exceeding $139,000 were required to be competitively bid. The park project had been estimated to cost about $1.9 million, and the city had paid $872,271 for the project as of June 30, 2021, according to the report.
Ludwig said in an interview that she could not comment on the reason bids were not sought because none of the staff who worked for the city at the time still work there.
Farley City Council Member Joe Erion said he believed the project wasn’t put out to bid because it largely was funded through private donations.
“A big portion of the project came from contributions for the splash pad,” Erion said. “Perhaps that might have something to do with it.”
Mayor Jay Hefel did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
Another audit finding states that an infrastructure improvement project the city paid for using a $200,012 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation did not meet eligibility criteria, and the funds now must be paid back to the state.
The grant went to a project to build 11th Avenue Northwest to developable land targeted for the state’s Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy program. The grant was contingent on properties being developed that meet the program’s criteria.
Ludwig said the state later determined that the businesses along 11th Avenue Northwest did not meet criteria that required developments along the road to generate enough out-of-state revenue, leading to the grant being revoked.
“We’re not going to make that same mistake again,” she said.
The city will pay back the grant in a lump sum amount in July.
Other findings in the audit include improper segregation of administrative duties, a three-month period when bank reconciliations were not performed and instances in which employee timesheets were not reviewed or approved by supervisors before being prepared for payroll.
