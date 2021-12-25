Several Dubuque City Council members recently expressed their support for circumventing a traffic study in order to more rapidly pursue plans to revitalize a portion of Central Avenue.
Council members this week were given an update on the proposed Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan. Council members were asked to give their thoughts on the current concept prior to it being put up for a vote at a subsequent council meeting.
The details of the plan largely remain unchanged from when it was introduced in 2019. Officials propose converting Central Avenue from 11th to 22nd streets from a one-way road to a two-way thoroughfare. The street’s width would be reduced to make way for larger sidewalks, which would feature expanded greenery, benches and aesthetic improvements.
The project aims to revitalize the corridor by rendering it more pedestrian-friendly and promoting the development of more retail businesses. The plan was developed with the input of residents living in the area.
During this week’s meeting, City Manager Mike Van Milligen told council members that work on that stretch of Central would not begin until 2023, at the earliest.
He noted that City Council members previously indicated a desire to do a traffic study on Central to better assess the potential impact of converting it to a two-way road.
That study would not be done until after the beginning of 2023, when the U.S. 52 highway designation on Central Avenue and White Street through Dubuque will be removed and reassigned to the Southwest Arterial. City ordinance currently allows commercial vehicles to continue to use the Central Avenue and White Street corridor as an authorized truck route through Dec. 31, 2022.
However, several City Council members voiced their opposition to the traffic study and its delaying of the project.
“Is there something that we can do to move forward with this?” asked Council Member and Mayor-elect Brad Cavanagh. “I don’t envision a scenario where we don’t have two-way traffic.”
Council Members Danny Sprank and Ric Jones echoed Cavanagh’s sentiments, stating that a traffic study likely wouldn’t impact the plan for the Central Avenue Corridor.
“We know it has to be a two-way street,” Jones said. “I think we know we need to do that for commerce to work. I don’t know how much studying we need to do for that.”
Van Milligen said he believes it is unlikely any traffic study would show a significant impact on Central Avenue traffic if the corridor was transformed into a two-way road. He added that council members could choose to not conduct the study and still move forward with the project.
However, Council Member David Resnick questioned if converting that stretch of Central to two-way traffic is the right decision, noting that it currently serves as a major traffic artery for residents to move between the north and south portions of the city.
“A lot of people use Central to get in and get through Dubuque,” Resnick said. “Do we not need a main artery in downtown Dubuque for all the North End traffic?”
Ryan Peterson, senior partner with RDG Planning and Design, which is assisting with the creation of the plan, said Central could be converted to a two-way, pedestrian-friendly road and still support regular traffic.
“I think you can have a two-way street that is a pedestrian-centric street that allows trucks and people moving through to co-exist,” he said. “That’s what we are proposing.”