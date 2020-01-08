FENNIMORE, Wis. — Marie Holland loves watching the faces of her guests when they bite into her homemade candies.
Whether it is peanut brittle, chocolate peanut butter balls or toffee, the expressions that the sweet confections induce captivate her attention.
“They can’t believe a student made it,” she said. “I like to get that ‘wow’ factor.”
Holland, 55, who is completing her fourth academic degree, is about to start her final course at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. She dreams of opening a bakery and sandwich shop in her hometown of Hanover, Ill., where she is spending her “retirement.”
Pursuing that passion was made considerably easier when she received a $10,000 scholarship for the second consecutive year from Hormel Foods Corp.
The scholarship, which is administered by National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, is designated for students with military backgrounds who are undertaking studies in culinary arts or food service management.
Holland was one of two students nationwide to receive it in 2019. That it was her second year was a rare occurrence, according to association officials.
Initially, she did not believe the scholarship was real or, even if it was, one that she had a shot at receiving.
“I told them about how I grew up,” Holland said. “We didn’t have really much of anything. (We) lived on a farm. My mom and dad, they had 12 kids, so you always are making food. It’s like an army.”
SEEKING CHALLENGES
The Heroes scholarship is one method by which NRAEF aims to attract new employees to the field, in which there is a nationwide labor shortage.
“We really want to make sure that we’re selecting people … who are interested in pursuing ultimately careers in restaurants and food service,” said Jasmine Jones, the foundation’s communications manager. “There is plenty of opportunity that exists to advance.”
Holland is on track to graduate this May with her associate’s degree in culinary arts — the second degree she has earned from Southwest Tech.
In 2018, she received an associate’s degree in culinary management, and she previously earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree while she served in the U.S. Army for 30 years.
Holland enlisted in the military after graduating from high school as a means to challenge herself, prove her abilities and succeed.
The impulse carried her to Southwest Tech at age 54 to receive training for a second career.
“You can go back to school. It doesn’t matter how old you are,” said Holland. “It will work out.”
BACK IN THE CLASSROOM
In her classes, she took to learning the art of restaurant decor, entranced by the intricacies of tabletop design and meal presentation.
Holland keeps a portfolio of past projects that she produced for the college’s culinary luncheons, at which guests can partake in a fine-dining experience prepared by students.
One of her favorites was folding napkins into miniature suit jackets, which she adorned with bow ties.
“I ironed all of them,” Holland said. “(Guests) just want to take them home.”
Culinary arts instructors Jeff Dombeck and Karen Bast said their students range from those fresh out of high school, to those in their 20s and 30s seeking a career change, to retirees.
Dombeck sets time aside for his students to apply for scholarships during the fall semester, and many are successful. Past recipients have garnered awards from the Wisconsin and national restaurant associations.
“All people struggle when they have to buy books, gas and upkeep on the car,” he said. “We make sure all of our students get a good amount to put toward whatever they need.”
Following graduation, Holland hopes to work for several years as a pastry chef at a country club in Jo Daviess County before beginning her own venture.
“I need to keep busy,” she said. “I need to do something.”