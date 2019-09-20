The Telegraph Herald profiled a pioneering local dentist 40 years ago.
Oscar Knoll turned 100 in September 1979.
The newspaper shared his recollections of early dentistry in Dubuque.
When Knoll began his practice, dentists prepared fillings by measuring amounts of mercury and silver dust on a scale and often dismissed the use of anesthetics because their preparation was too time-consuming and messy.
Knoll died just 13 days after the story published.
Here is the TH story about Knoll that ran in the Sept. 11, 1979, edition.
100-YEAR-OLD DENTIST RECALLS EARLY METHODSWhen Oscar Knoll began his Dubuque dental practice nearly 80 years ago, cavities were drilled with a hand piece driven by a foot pedal.
The silver amalgam used to fill them was prepared by measuring out mercury and silver dust on a scale, mixing it in a mortar and pestle and mulling it in the dentist’s palm.
Dentures were made of a rubbery black vulcanite material. And anesthetics came in a tablet form and had to be dissolved in distilled water and sucked into a syringe before being injected — a task so time-consuming and messy that many dentists didn’t even bother.
Today, silver comes to dentists premeasured in capsules, ready to be mixed in an amalgamator and placed in the cavity without being touched by human hands. Drills are air-driven at high speeds, and the anesthetic comes already prepared in disposable cartridges and needles.
Knoll’s 100th birthday Monday gave him a chance to reflect on his early days in dentistry, a profession he spent nearly half his life practicing. Now a resident of Luther Manor, Knoll celebrated the landmark birthday with a cake decorated with the picture of a dentist.
A native Dubuquer born to German immigrants, Knoll graduated from Keokuk (Iowa) School of Dental Surgery at the turn of the century and returned to set up practice at 12th and Iowa streets. He later moved his office to 10th and Main streets, then to the Federal Bank Building at Ninth and Main before retiring in the late ’40s.
Knoll’s long practice accorded him much professional recognition, says Dr. Wayne Moldenhauer, a Dubuque dentist and friend of Knoll. Moldenhauer said Knoll received life membership in the Iowa Dental Association in 1934 and life membership in the American Dental Association in 1947.
Knoll also was the honored guest at the 1962 meeting of the Iowa Dental Association and was an organizer of the Dubuque District Dental Society.
“Other not-so-old old-timers in dentistry remember Dr. Knoll as always willing to try new equipment and techniques,” Moldenhauer said.