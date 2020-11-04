Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, claimed victory in Tuesday's election race against first-term U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
At that time, Hinson was up by 10,759 votes, with 211,573 to Finkenauer's 200,814, with vote totals sent from all 20 counties in Iowa's First Congressional District.
Hinson said in an online video that the "conservative movement is alive and well in Iowa."
"I look forward to focusing on ways to reduce the tax burden on hardworking Iowa families, the workers in Iowa who are paying those taxes into the State of Iowa and into the federal government," she said. "It’s not lost on me how hard you work for that money. More of it should be in your pocket."
Hinson said she wanted to make the aggressive 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by congressional Republicans permanent.
She also said she wanted to work with Iowans who are not her conservative base as well -- including those who had voted for Finkenauer.
Finkenauer, though, did not concede her seat.
“Given tonight’s historic turnout and the record number of votes cast early and by mail, Finkenauer for Congress will continue to review election returns and data on outstanding ballots," read a statement released at 1 a.m. from campaign manager Ned Miller. "Our team will conduct that review as quickly as possible and provide an update on Wednesday. Under Iowa law, ballots received as late as Nov. 9 may be counted."
The 412,814 votes tabulated so far blows away the 337,593 ballots cast during the 2018 election. Of course, that was a midterm year, without a presidential election to draw more turnout. But this year’s turnout for the First Congressional District also beat that of 2012 — often seen as a landmark year for turnout — when 405,110 voted in the race.
The 412,814 represented 80% of the 517,462 registered voters in the district as of Nov. 1, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Finkenauer edged Hinson in Dubuque County, with 26,485 votes to Hinson’s 26,200 — a county Finkenaur won by 3,077 in 2018. Finkenauer also was leading in the district’s other urban counties: Black Hawk and Linn counties.
But Hinson had the lead in the area’s rural counties, including 5,894 to Finkenauer’s 3,589 in Clayton County, 6,596 to Finkenauer’s 3,276 in Delaware County, 6,221 to Finkenauer’s 4,336 in Jackson County and 6,617 to Finkenauer’s 4,239 in Jones County.
Finkenauer lost all of those counties in 2018, too, but by far smaller margins.
History
Finkenauer won her congressional seat in 2018 — after two terms as Iowa representative for House District 99 — defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum. Finkenauer earned 170,342 votes — or 51% of the ballots cast — to Blum’s 153,442.
Her win was part of a Blue Wave that succeeded in flipping the U.S. House of Representatives to Democratic control in 2018. And, in winning, Finkenauer became the second-youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress and the first woman to be elected by Iowa’s First Congressional District.
Hinson was the first Republican to file their paperwork to challenge Finkenauer, doing so in May 2019 — mere months after Finkenauer took her seat.
Hinson had made a name for herself as a television news reporter in eastern Iowa for 10 years before seeking to represent Iowa House District 67, which covers part of Cedar Rapids and that city’s surrounding suburbs.
Hinson was first elected in 2016, beating Democrat Mark Seidl handily, earning 63% of the vote.
She was named to vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee as a freshman, notably, and also served on the judiciary and transportation committees in that first term.
Hinson beat Democratic challenger Eric Gjerde by a narrower margin in 2018, resisting that year’s nationwide Blue Wave by getting 8,593 — 52% of ballots cast.
In her second term, Hinson remained on transportation but left appropriations and judiciary. She instead served on economic growth and local government committees.
Since 2018
Soon after arriving in D.C., Finkenauer made other records — youngest woman to ever chair a subcommittee (Rural Development, Agriculture, Trade and Entrepreneurship) and the first freshman representative to have a bill the co-sponsored pass the full U.S. House.
That was the Stimulation Innovation Through Procurement Act, which required the Small Business Administration used procurement officers for government contracts and research grants, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah.
Finkenauer is proud of her early and continued working across the aisle. During her re-election campaign, she regularly highlighted the 20 bipartisan bills she had co-sponsored and the House passed. Those have all, however, languished at the door to the U.S. Senate and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s policy to kill nearly all Democratic bills.
Hinson, though, dismissed these boasts on the campaign trail, pointing regularly to Finkenauer’s 93% shared vote total with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Cal.