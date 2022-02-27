Woodward Printing Services announced hiring Kylie Majerus as a sheetfed bindery operator.
MedOne Pharmacy Solutions announced hiring:
Angella Hammel, Kelly Jones, Sarah Wexler and Lizbeth Woodward as member advocates.
Dave Frain as an account manager.
Mariah Morris as a clinical programs support specialist.
laToya Baker as a pharmacy technician.
Jane Kuhle as a human resources manager.
Michelle Lange as a clinical pharmacist.
Daniel Rogers as a junior developer.
Also, MedOne promoted:
Molly Dieujuste to interim member advocate manager.
Shelby Jones to clinical programs coordinator.
Liz Lego to clinical review coordinator.
Rozi Beaver to patient care coordinator.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment promoted Ron Paar to director of programs. St. Mark also announced that Kelz Schmidt joined as a program coordinator.
Shannon Smith recently joined UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as volunteer services manager. She oversees day-to-day operations of the volunteer program; provides oversight to the Senior Health Insurance Information Program and front door screeners; and collaborates to provide leadership to the Sunshine Circle.
Paul Soderblom joined McCullough Creative as a senior account manager of displays, exhibits and events.
Dubuque County Historical Society announced hiring:
Brittany Boettcher as collections technician.
Melissa Conroy as collections technician.
Maia Davidson as aquarist III.
Jacob Harmon as aquarist I.
Luke Maiers as communications and social media coordinator.
Mari Oates as innovation and MakerSpace coordinator.
Danelle Schroeder as membership and banquets coordinator.
Johanna Talarico as graphic design manager.
James Taylor as exhibits technician.
Also, the historical society promoted:
Victoria Cote to historic site and education events manager.
Caitlin Donald to education lead (STEM).
Jennifer Drayna to education and outreach curator.
Heather Green to historic site and camp coordinator.
Megan Hahn to outreach and distance learning coordinator.
Emy Konrath to bird and mammal keeper II.
Kristen Leffler to staff resource and engagement manager.
Amber Rendleman to ambassador keeper II.
Nathan Smith to director of IT/AV.
Melissa Wersinger to educational programs and tourism manager.
The historical society also announced its 2022 Board of Directors officers:
Chair: Lori Thielen, of Rainbo Oil Co.
Vice chair: Jim Gantz, former president at Lime Rock Springs Co.
Secretary: Sarah Hasken, former regional director of operations for the organized system of care at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Treasurer: Tom Woodward, director, president and CEO of Woodward Communications Inc.
Past chair: Mike Donohue, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.
The following new members were elected to the board: Alex Dixon, CEO of Q Casino; and Tyson Leyendecker, president and CEO of Dubuque Bank & Trust.
DuTrac Financial Group announced that financial advisor Nicole Corbett met requirements assigned by CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. to use the accreditation of vice president-wealth management.
Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, recently received the Bohumil Shimek Environmental Educator Award for outstanding efforts by an environmental educator. The award is given by Iowa Association of Naturalists and Iowa Conservation Education Coalition.
O’Connor & English Insurance Agency has been named a leading partner by EMC Insurance Cos. The recognition is given to the highest-performing EMC agencies in the country.