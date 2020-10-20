One person was injured when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle Sunday night in Dubuque.
Laura J. Hird, 27, of Dubuque, reported minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Hird was traveling east in the 3300 block of Kaufmann Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle struck the rear of a legally parked vehicle.
Hird was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle, striking an unattended vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.