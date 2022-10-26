September sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Audrey A. Clancy, 33; third-degree theft; March 16; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Chad M. Cook, 36; third-degree theft; June 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and one year in a residential facility.
- Leroy R. Cook, 32; second-degree harassment and possession of a controlled substance; May 28; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Jeremy M. Creasey, 41; second-degree harassment; Aug. 7; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Ian J. Dickenson, 21; third-degree criminal mischief; July 29; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Ian J. Dickenson, 21; assault; Jan. 4; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Alana M. Foulk, 25; assault; June 12; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Julie M. Gatena, 54; forgery and fourth-degree theft; Aug. 6 and Sept. 4, 2021; deferred judgment, seven years of probation and civil penalty.
- Angela M. Glab, 44; domestic assault; June 25; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Desiree M. Hollis, 33; assault; June 4, 2021; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Travis J. Humphrey, 27; domestic assault; Nov. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Dwight D. Johnson, 62; domestic assault; Aug. 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Cory M. Jones, 25; domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communications; May 19; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Deontae T. Leatherwood, 23; assault; Aug. 27, 2020; 30-day jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Demarrius N. Mays, 19; three counts of third-degree burglary; May 29, 2021; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Morgan D. Miller, 23; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 5; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Taylor D. Miller, 31; second-degree criminal mischief; April 25; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility and $1,250 suspended fine.
- Harold A. Robinson, 37; possession of a controlled substance; May 25; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Harold A. Robinson, 37; domestic assault and violation of a protective order; May 14 and Sept. 17; 40-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Jerry T. Starkey Jr., 43; assault; June 16; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Kinde C. Tariq, 29; two counts of child endangerment; Feb. 28; deferred judgment, two years of probation and suspended civil penalty.
- Derek D. Zaring, 28; two counts of child endangerment; April 22; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.