PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District students feeling overwhelmed can access resources to help them calm down, regardless of whether they’re at school.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced students to switch to virtual learning earlier this year, staff developed a virtual calming room website with links to mental health resources, relaxing sounds and music, meditations and other tools.
That means that even if students can’t visit their school counselor in person, they can still access resources on their own.
“It gives them one more thing to choose from on their menu of what works for them to calm down and just be,” said Vicki Feldman, school counselor at Platteville Middle School.
The changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have local educators particularly aware of students’ mental health needs this fall. At the same time, though, many students are physically at school less often, if at all.
Despite alterations to the school day, local educators say they are finding ways to get supports to students who need them.
“We are making an effort not to let any students fall through the cracks, and we are really making the effort to connect,” said Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for Dubuque Community Schools.
‘Roller coaster’
While it’s difficult to gauge whether Dubuque’s school counselors are seeing more mental health issues this year compared to others, staff are particularly aware of student mental health needs this year, Horstman said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many students’ social structures, she said. Students who are attending school in person are only physically at school every other day. They’ve also had to adjust to wearing masks and social distancing at school.
“When you think of all of those things, they van be very isolating for students, especially our students who are very social and thrive on that,” Horstman said.
Kate Kramer, a Maquoketa (Iowa) Middle School counselor, said she has noticed an uptick in anxiety among students and staff as they deal with uncertainties caused by the pandemic. There is also a greater need for grief counseling as both young people and staff deal with COVID-19 deaths.
“Because it’s such a roller coaster right now, my biggest thing has been to understand that those students and teachers that I’ve gotten to know well, I’m going to see really different things from them this year,” she said.
Staying connected
As Dubuque schools officials are taking note of students’ mental health needs, most students are physically on campus half as often as usual, while others are learning fully remotely. Still, educators have systems in place to catch students who need support, Horstman said.
Teachers regularly check in with students. If they notice a student acting differently than usual or struggling, they can refer the child to the school counselor, who follows up with the student or the parents.
“There are many different ways that we are really trying to reach out to students that we’re not seeing each and every day,” Horstman said.
She acknowledged that staying connected can be more challenging with students learning fully virtually, but staffers still are working to build connections. School counselors who have worked with particular students before know to reach out to them routinely. Parents also reach out when they notice something seems off with their children.
Amanda DeWulf, a Maquoketa High School counselor, said teachers have been good about checking in with students learning virtually to figure out what they need and help them connect with their peers.
Students and families have remained willing to stay connected, DeWulf said. Community partners that provide school-based therapy have been able to continue working with students, too.
Michelle Kellogg, school psychologist for the Platteville School District, said that she and the school counselors, social worker and nurse have been offering virtual sessions for families to learn about topics such as strategies for virtual learning and self-care. That, in turn, allows families to better support their students.
Feldman said Platteville Middle School students learning in person spend much of their day with the same teacher, so the teacher gets to know students well enough to notice if they need help.
Students learning remotely check in regularly with a teacher who gets to know them and can refer students to counseling staff if they notice a student needs support.
“If you’re not engaged in class, if they stop attending classes through Zoom or they’re not completing work, it’s evidenced very quickly, and we can reach out,” she said.