For nearly five decades, Steve Koopmann was a constant presence at local roller rink Skate Country.
“A very high percentage of the population of Dubuque County has gone through those doors at one time or another and seen him,” said his son, Dan Koopmann. “He was always there when you got there, and as people were leaving, he would stand by the door and say, ‘Hope you had a good time.’”
Steve, 70, died Monday of glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. He had been with Skate Country for nearly 47 years, 35 of them as its owner.
His death comes just months after the rink’s closure. In June, Steve and his wife, Kerry, sold the building to Tri-State Christian School, which plans to use the property as a second campus to serve elementary students.
“To lose Skate Country, and then to lose Steve all in the same calendar year, it’s tough,” said Jim LaPage, a friend and longtime skater. “... He was the patriarch of Skate Country.”
Steve and Kerry began working at Dubuque Skate Country in 1974. The business, which had opened two years previously, was at that time located on Dodge Street.
Within a few years, Steve had risen through the rink’s ranks to become manager. The couple bought the business in 1986, and, 10 years later, moved it to 5630 Saratoga Road in Asbury. It remained there until its closure.
Over the years, the Koopmanns had hundreds of employees, including their two children and, later, their oldest grandchild. But regardless of blood relation, Steve treated all his workers like family, said his daughter Amy Timperley.
“He really did care about the people whom he knew through Skate Country and really considered them an extension of his family,” she said.
Longtime employee Robin Stoffel said Steve “was always there for me when I needed someone.”
When she worked nights and left the rink at 11 p.m., he would say, “Text me when you get home so I know you made it OK.”
Stoffel recalled Steve’s response to patrons who’d forgotten their money for admission or didn’t have enough.
“He’d just say, ‘Just go ahead. Have a good time,’ she said. “He would never turn anybody away.”
Dan and Amy essentially grew up at the rink, where their parents taught them to skate and their father would play basketball or air hockey with them.
“It’s not an opportunity everyone gets, to go to work with their parents at a skating rink,” Amy said. “... It was so good to be able to spend that time with Dad.”
Dan described Steve as a steady and reliable man whose patience, even temper and “big heart” helped him relate to customers.
“He was able to deal with people from all different walks of life and was able to connect with everybody, from the kids to the adults,” Dan said.
Steve was well-known to generations of skaters like LaPage, who came to Skate Country as a middle schooler, met his wife at the rink and brought his own children there.
“He was a professional person, a very polished person,” LaPage said. “... I owe so much to Steve and to Skate Country.”
In March, doctors detected a small lesion on Steve’s brain, and a second MRI in July showed that it had grown to the size of a golf ball.
Doctors recommended surgery, likely followed by chemotherapy and radiation. Steve refused. He felt he had lived a good life, Kerry said, and wanted to enjoy its conclusion without the potential negative side effects of treatment.
“He said, ‘No, thank you. I’ll live, and then I’ll die,’” she said. “And he did.”
Steve’s final months were filled with family weddings and visits, meals with friends and former employees, golf tournaments and Wednesday morning workouts with Dan.
Following the closure of Skate Country, he was moved by the outpouring of grateful social media messages from former patrons and employees sharing their memories from the rink.
“He didn’t realize, I don’t think, how much of a difference he truly did make until he started seeing those things,” Kerry said.