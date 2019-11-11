Hospice of Dubuque, in partnership with Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, will host a free Holiday Help presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 2659 JFK Road.
The presentation is intended for anyone needing support after the loss of a loved one, according to a press release. The speaker will be Jim Jelinske. Jelinske will share practical suggestions for coping with the upcoming holiday season.
Refreshments will be available.
Email Hospice of Dubuque at cr@hospiceofdubuque.org or call 563-582-1220 for more information or to RSVP.