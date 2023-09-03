A Dubuque man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year, though he was acquitted of multiple weapons charges related to the incident.

Billy D.W. Dotson, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, second-degree attempted burglary, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

