A Dubuque man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year, though he was acquitted of multiple weapons charges related to the incident.
Billy D.W. Dotson, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, second-degree attempted burglary, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
He was found not guilty on charges of going armed with intent, assault with a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon during a crime.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 16.
Dotson also is charged with possession of marijuana, eluding, control of a firearm by a felon and control of firearm by a domestic abuse offender. A pre-trial conference for those remaining charges is set for Sept. 11.
Court documents state that Dotson sexually assaulted a woman May 10 at a residence in Asbury, Iowa.
Dotson “knocked on the victim’s back door until she came outside,” documents state. “When the victim walked out, Dotson displayed a handgun at his side. The victim tried to walk back inside, but Dotson grabbed her by the shirt and pulled her back out, shoving her back against the wall” of the residence.
Court documents allege that Dotson held the victim by the throat while pointing a gun at her head before sexually assaulting her outside the residence. He then was “spooked” by children inside the residence and forced the victim over to the next residence and assaulted her again.
Dotson also has a trial scheduled for Sept. 12 on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child in 2022.