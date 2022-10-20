A group of bird experts warned Dubuque City Council members this week that a proposed housing development could threaten habitat for a number of locally rare species.

David Shealer, ornithologist and biology professor at Loras College, said the project to construct 13 apartment buildings at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, would be built on prairie that serves as the only nesting site in Dubuque County of three grassland bird species — the Henslow’s sparrow, bobolink and dickcissel.

