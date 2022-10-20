A group of bird experts warned Dubuque City Council members this week that a proposed housing development could threaten habitat for a number of locally rare species.
David Shealer, ornithologist and biology professor at Loras College, said the project to construct 13 apartment buildings at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, would be built on prairie that serves as the only nesting site in Dubuque County of three grassland bird species — the Henslow’s sparrow, bobolink and dickcissel.
Shealer and other birding enthusiasts who attended the Dubuque City Council meeting said they did not oppose the housing development but asked council members to consider planting prairie grass on new land that could serve as an alternative habitat for the birds.
“We all knew development was inevitable eventually,” Shealer said. “This is something the city should be aware of.”
Council members expressed interest in the proposal but did not take any action on the matter at their meeting. They did approve a rezoning request for the project, allowing it to move forward in the development process.
“I am intrigued about the possibility of creating habitat somewhere else,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “I don’t know how you would do that.”
Talon Development and Eagle Construction, the developers of the housing project, aim to invest $60 million to create 390 units, with construction expected to begin in April.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald following the meeting, Josh Kruger, president of Eagle Construction and Talon Development, said his company plans to move forward with the housing development.
“I can understand where they are coming from,” Kruger said. “I don’t think it specifically relates to this project.”
Shealer said he and other local ornithology experts have conducted numerous surveys of Dubuque County to document the local bird population, and they have identified these three species of birds only on the prairie where the development is planned.
Tony Moline, a Dubuque birder, said he also only has spotted the birds on the property now proposed for construction.
“I’ve monitored and conducted species inventories in Dubuque County, and that is the only place these species exist,” he said.
All three of the species are considered to be of “least concern” in terms of their population under the International Union for Conservation of Nature. However, the 2022 State of the Birds report by North American Bird Conservation Initiative found that grassland birds have sustained the “biggest decline of any terrestrial biome since 1970.”
The report also listed the bobolink and Henslow’s Sparrow as “tipping point species,” meaning they have lost half or more of their population in 50 years and are on track to halve their population again in another 50 years.
Shealer said it remains unclear why the three species of birds are nesting in Dubuque County only on the property behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, but he stressed the importance of maintaining their presence in the area.
However, Shealer said it is possible to cultivate new prairie land in the county that would attract the birds.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he supports the creation of new habitat to preserve the local bird species, but he is unsure what role the city could take in assisting with that initiative.
“I don’t know if the city has a role in that,” Cavanagh said. “I would like to help in whatever way we can.”
Cavanagh said City Council members ultimately chose to approve the rezoning request for the property due to the high need for new housing in the community.
“What we know right now is that we have to move forward with housing development,” he said.
Shealer said he and other local ornithologists are working to develop a plan to create new prairie habitat for the birds. However, at this point, it remains unclear whether the city will be involved in the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.