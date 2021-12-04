CASCADE, Iowa — John Sullivan was a staple in the Cascade Pioneer newsroom during his tenure as editor-publisher.
“There was nobody more dedicated to his job,” said Mike Gehl, a friend of Sullivan’s who lives in Cascade. “He was down there late at night and even Sunday mornings. Whenever you went by, he was always there.”
Sullivan, 94, died Wednesday, and his services will be held today.
Sullivan’s family moved to Cascade in 1943 after his father, Leo Sullivan, purchased the Cascade Pioneer. Leo served as the paper’s editor-publisher, and John joined the staff in 1950 as advertising manager.
John took over the title of editor-publisher in 1968 after his father’s death. John’s family members also held jobs at the publication over the years, including his wife, Lois, who died in 2019.
P.J. Sullivan, John’s son who now lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., said he and his brother, Kelly, worked at the newspaper as teenagers.
“Dad was really committed to the profession of being a newspaper guy,” P.J. said. “He was gone all hours of the day, but he was dedicated to really making time for my brother and I in the hours at home.”
Prior to his newspaper career, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served in World War II. He then attended the University of Iowa, earning a spot on the baseball team as a freshman.
As an outfielder and lead-off hitter, he was part of the team that won the Big Ten championship in 1949.
P.J. said his father went on to play minor league baseball in Minnesota before returning to work at the Cascade Pioneer, which today is owned by Woodward Communications Inc., which also owns the Telegraph Herald.
However, his love of sports followed him into his newspaper role.
“He transferred his love of baseball to reporting on sports,” P.J. said. “I think that’s really what made the Cascade Pioneer different, the diverse coverage he gave to any sport.”
Rich Knepper, of Cascade, often would take Little League and semi-pro baseball results down to the newsroom for John to write up. He said John got him involved with the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame, into which John was inducted and for which he served as president for a time.
“There wasn’t anybody better at writing sports and covering local sports games,” Knepper said. “He was top notch.”
Knepper said he also admired John as a businessman.
“He was a true gentleman,” he said. “I always thought that if I could be somewhat like him, life would be good.”
P.J. said his father prided himself on getting to know the community he served. His efforts were honored in 1985 when he was named master editor-publisher by the Iowa State Newspaper Association.
“For a small town like Cascade, which I think had like 1,500 people at the time, that was just a huge acknowledgment from his peers,” P.J. said.