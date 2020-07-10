Loras College
Dubuque
Spring 2020:
Asbury, Iowa — Mark Histed
Bellevue, Iowa — Amber Krieg and Trenton Tittle
Bernard, Iowa — Ryan Gooch
Cascade, Iowa — Mikaela Gehl
Cassville, Wis. — Andrea Okey
Cuba City, Wis. — Tammy Marti
Darlington, Wis. — Tyler Osterday
Dickeyville, Wis. — Benjamin Burkholder
Dubuque — Sean Campbell, Daniel Charland, Megan Collins, Kendra Conforti, Dylan Connolly, Mariah Danneman, Brianna Eckstein, Lottie Freese, Amanda Frommelt, Carlos Garrido, Joseph Glennon, Amber Hamm, Kayla Hanten, Kelly Holland, Amanda Holt, Nathan Huinker, Anthony Kemp, Kaylah Lightfoot, Annie McGuire, Sarah Mockler, Kirk Mommsen, Morgan Muenster, Cassaundra Nelson, Elizabeth Neuhaus, Alyxandra Nugent, Adam Rang, Robin Reed, Kody Rife, Michael Runde, Kara Russell, Cynthia Stierman, Elly Tebon, Alexander Vaassen and David Zoeckler
Durango, Iowa — Logan Ben
Dyersville, Iowa — Kellie Huberty
East Dubuque, Ill. — Rachel Hefel, Tracy Lange and Makenna Scace
Edgewood, Iowa — Michael Lueken
Galena, Ill. — Amber Bratcher and Kathryn Fricano
Greeley, Iowa — Kari Fitpatrick
Hazel Green, Wis. — Kelly Boge
Holy Cross, Iowa — Joseph Hefel
Hopkinton, Iowa — Danielle Besler
Maquoketa, Iowa — Joseph Lyon, Erica Timmerman and Sierra Whisenand
Peosta, Iowa — Madeleine Gau, Christine McGrane and Cody Wernimont
Platteville, Wis. — Michael Allbee and Melissa Kress
Potosi, Wis. — Matthew Waldeck
Ryan, Iowa — Cassidy Oberreuter