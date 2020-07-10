Loras College

Dubuque

Spring 2020:

Asbury, Iowa — Mark Histed

Bellevue, Iowa — Amber Krieg and Trenton Tittle

Bernard, Iowa — Ryan Gooch

Cascade, Iowa — Mikaela Gehl

Cassville, Wis. — Andrea Okey

Cuba City, Wis. — Tammy Marti

Darlington, Wis. — Tyler Osterday

Dickeyville, Wis. — Benjamin Burkholder

Dubuque — Sean Campbell, Daniel Charland, Megan Collins, Kendra Conforti, Dylan Connolly, Mariah Danneman, Brianna Eckstein, Lottie Freese, Amanda Frommelt, Carlos Garrido, Joseph Glennon, Amber Hamm, Kayla Hanten, Kelly Holland, Amanda Holt, Nathan Huinker, Anthony Kemp, Kaylah Lightfoot, Annie McGuire, Sarah Mockler, Kirk Mommsen, Morgan Muenster, Cassaundra Nelson, Elizabeth Neuhaus, Alyxandra Nugent, Adam Rang, Robin Reed, Kody Rife, Michael Runde, Kara Russell, Cynthia Stierman, Elly Tebon, Alexander Vaassen and David Zoeckler

Durango, Iowa — Logan Ben

Dyersville, Iowa — Kellie Huberty

East Dubuque, Ill. — Rachel Hefel, Tracy Lange and Makenna Scace

Edgewood, Iowa — Michael Lueken

Galena, Ill. — Amber Bratcher and Kathryn Fricano

Greeley, Iowa — Kari Fitpatrick

Hazel Green, Wis. — Kelly Boge

Holy Cross, Iowa — Joseph Hefel

Hopkinton, Iowa — Danielle Besler

Maquoketa, Iowa — Joseph Lyon, Erica Timmerman and Sierra Whisenand

Peosta, Iowa — Madeleine Gau, Christine McGrane and Cody Wernimont

Platteville, Wis. — Michael Allbee and Melissa Kress

Potosi, Wis. — Matthew Waldeck

Ryan, Iowa — Cassidy Oberreuter