A Dubuque landlord with a history of property code violations on Tuesday was granted an extension to make repairs and improvements to more than a dozen rental properties due to “unseasonably cold weather.”
Dubuque Housing Code Appeals Board members voted, 4-1, to grant extensions of time for Greg Prehm, of Rentals Properties Plus, to make exterior repairs mandated by the city to 18 rental units.
Greg and Bridget Prehm were the first landlords designated a “priority-category property owner/agent,” subject to intensive city monitoring, under a tiered housing-inspection system launched by the city in 2018. The Prehms appealed the city’s designation but were denied by the board.
Many of the Prehms’ rental units failed their initial inspections since the priority designation. Since then, 138 units were re-inspected, 84 of which passed. Forty units remain in failed status, and eight are under a special voluntary vacancy or court order. Another 19 properties with 38 units have been sold, and 11 units are listed for sale. Additionally, two properties have been transferred to new management, according to the city.
“We’re making a lot of progress,” Greg Prehm said. “It was massively challenging, and it is getting better, of course, but we’re by no means finished.”
Prehm asked for a blanket extension to make exterior repairs to the rental units — all of which are occupied — until May 31. City ordinance, though, limits the housing board’s ability to approve extensions of a deadline that exceeds nine months from the date of the violation. In all but one case, the extensions ranged from the end of the month to March 1.
Prehm said he hired two contractors “and a team of seven people” to make necessary repairs but needs more time to secure money to make repairs and schedule work.
Most of the repairs involve exterior items, such as leaky windows, peeling paint and siding, and stairs in disrepair. However, there are some notable exceptions where city inspection reports contain a page and a half of housing code violations. Those violations range from “evidence of insect/rodent infestation” to exposed electrical wiring and rooms lacking power to leaking plumbing and malfunctioning smoke alarms.
Prehm still will be required to address and prioritize all unfinished interior repairs in the time initially required by the city.
Appeals board Chairman David Young was sympathetic, stating, “It does seem like they’re doing as much as they can do.”