The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Edward P. Monroe, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-degree burglary, failure to appear in court and probation violations.
- Trent C. Fabila-Gassman, 29, of 2635 University Ave., was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Fabila-Gassman assaulted Alison M. Schulz, 26, of the same address, in the presence of their 3-month-old child.
- Savonna L. Williams, 24, of 2501 Washington St., reported $800 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 2:45 and 9:30 a.m. Monday while it was parked in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
- Loras College reported the theft of an $800 computer between midnight Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday.