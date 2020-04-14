University of Illinois Extension in Jo Daviess County is hosting a webinar series on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free webinars are held online at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
The topics are:
- April 15: “Emotional Eating: Understanding how stress impacts hunger and appetite”
- April 22: “The Science Behind Popular Eating Trends”
- April 29: “Every Step Counts: Getting the most out of activity trackers”
- May 6: “Take Your Kitchen Appliances Out for a Spin”
- May 13: “Diabetes: Practicing self-care during difficult times”
- May 20: “Cooking for One”
Registration and more information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rqmtuea.