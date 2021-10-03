KIELER, Wis. — Ray Crippes always included a stop at a firehouse when he took a vacation.
The former fire chief visited New York City with his wife and three daughters in 2002. Somehow, they took a wrong turn. When Ray spotted the station, he made a beeline for it.
“That was probably the only part of the trip he enjoyed,” joked his wife, Connie Crippes.
It was not long after the 9/11 attacks, and Ray handed the firefighters patches.
Ray died on July 29 at age 74 from complications of diabetes, a condition he had managed since the 1980s.
In life, he had a vision of how he thought things should be done, but he also took responsibility to help those around him be successful.
Ray was born in Dubuque on March 15, 1947, to Leo and Frances Crippes.
He was the middle child, between his brother, Robert, and sister, Rita. As a teenager, he delivered newspapers and set pins at the Holy Trinity Catholic School bowling alley.
Ray graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1965. Two years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served as a military police officer in Korea.
After he was discharged, Ray spent the next three decades working for Universal Electric Supply. He started his career as a stocker and cashier, then moved up to sales.
Soon after waking, Ray began placing a cascade of phone calls to contractors and electricians to see what they needed. He traveled the highways of the tri-state area to meet them.
In 1972, Ray married Connie Block, and the two moved to Kieler. They had three daughters: Laura, Jill and Kim.
They took the girls to Pizza Hut on Friday nights. On Christmas, Ray hosted scavenger hunts for the trio. He dropped clues at spots around the house. Ray prepared turkey, sweet potatoes and stuffing — always with raisins.
Ray joined the Jamestown Fire Department in 1974. A year into his service, his colleagues elected him chief, a position he held for 30 years.
Ray ran the station “by the books” but with enough levity to counterbalance the stress of the profession.
“The meetings were casual, but when you were on a ladder, you weren’t horsing around,” said first responder and retired firefighter Bob Skemp.
While chiefs typically remain at the command center at fire calls, Ray wanted to see things firsthand and participate. He flitted about.
“We sometimes joked that we were going to handcuff him to the truck,” said Gerry Oberbroeckling, the current chief.
Ray worked as a training officer at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore and served terms as president of Grant County Fire Chiefs Association. He also helped start the annual fire prevention parade, founded after four children died in a 1992 house fire in rural Dickeyville.
Ray was all too happy to speak at Immaculate Conception Church, where he prayed the rosary each week before Sunday Mass. Kim recalled her father standing on the pulpit and reminding parishioners to change the batteries in their smoke detectors. Then a teenager, she was mortified.
The Crippes family took annual summer road trips to Lake Huron.
“Dad would usually be waiting in the van before the rest of us even had our suitcases packed,” Kim said, “unless he decided to come in and start packing up our stuff for us.”
Ray monitored their progress on the road. At the end of the drive, he might check his watch and say, “Well, it was four minutes quicker this time.”
Ray retired from working in 2014 after suffering a stroke and heart attack. He was then an employee at Crescent Electric Supply Company.
Ray continued serving on the fire department for another four years.
His body struggled to keep up with all the things he was accustomed to doing. At fire scenes, Ray, his body fatigued, required an insulin shot. His men would pull him aside, and Connie would bring it to him.
“It got to where every time he went on a call, he ended up in the ambulance,” she said.
During his retirement, Ray visited Casey’s gas station for coffee and cards each morning. On Fridays, he went to Sunshine Family Restaurant, where he could talk politics. After the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered dining, he spent more time in his recliner watching Fox News, “The Andy Griffith Show” and “JAG.”
The wind and rain were fearsome on the day Ray died. He awoke early in the morning with a blistering headache. Connie fetched him some Tylenol and rubbed his temples.
“I’ve never had anything like this,” she recalled Ray saying. “You can’t imagine the pain.”
Connie suggested that Ray’s blood sugar might be the source. She attempted to prick his finger, then asked if he could try. Ray said “No” and lay down in bed.
Ray had always been the one to request the squad when things were going poorly.
“That night, he didn’t say anything,” Connie said.
The Jamestown First Responders and Dickeyville Rescue Squad transported Ray to Dubuque, the first stop on his last ride. He took a second ambulance to Mineral Point, then Med Flight. At UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, he died.
Ray ended his day with a final ride home.
Terry Bode, a former assistant fire chief, recalled taking a mutual aid call with Ray years ago.
“I was driving the truck, and Ray was sitting alongside me,” Bode said. “‘There it is,’ Ray said. There was a big glow in the sky.”
Ray thought it was the fire to which they were headed.
“It was the sun coming up,” Bode said.