Mavis Schumacher was determined to testify at her own adoption hearing, even if no one could understand her.
The 2-year-old repeatedly grabbed for the microphone to let out little babbles and giggles for the court. She clapped and waved at Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt, who chose not to hold her in contempt for the disruptions.
“It’s great evidence to see families show up with smiles on their faces,” Shubatt told the family as he finalized Mavis’ adoption. “Congratulations.”
Mavis is the Schumachers’ fifth child and second girl. She likes dolls and coloring, and she loves to laugh. She looks at the world through huge blue eyes, smiling playfully at everyone she meets.
“She is 100% an original, and she makes sure everyone knows she’s in charge,” said Molly Burrows Schumacher, Mavis’ adoptive mother.
Mavis was one of nine kids to find their forever homes at an adoption celebration Friday morning at the Dubuque County Courthouse. It was one of the largest such celebrations held in Dubuque County, put on annually by Four Oaks Foster & Adoptive Family Connections in recognition of National Adoption Month.
The demand for foster placements in northeast Iowa greatly outpaces the number of available foster families, according to Four Oaks recruiter and educator Liz Estilow. And the need is especially high for children from marginalized backgrounds.
“We really need teen homes, homes that will take LGBTQ+ kiddos and fosters who will take minority kids,” Estilow said. “Overall, we just need more good, supportive and loving homes for these kids.”
Honoring the process
Friday’s celebration marked the end of a monthslong legal process of determining the best path forward for the nine children. Iowa is a foster-to-reunify state, meaning the primary goal is to reunite foster children with their biological families.
Estilow said 67% to 72% of kids placed into Iowa foster homes are reunited with family members, but it’s not always possible for children to return to their biological parents.
“(The state) would have done everything to get the parents the support they need to get the kids back … but unfortunately, sometimes that doesn’t happen and the bio parents can’t successfully do what they need to do to be healthy and raise healthy kids,” she said.
That’s when biological parents’ parental rights are terminated and the adoption process can begin.
Four of the Schumachers’ five kids are adopted, and the family maintains contact with some biological family members when safely possible. Burrows Schumacher said they also try to keep updated information for the biological families so the kids can reach out to connect later in life if they so choose.
“The hard part is that, you know, we’re excited to celebrate (the adoption), but we remember in all of that it’s someone else’s loss that is the cause of that celebration,” Burrows Schumacher said. “We try to honor that and make sure our kids know where they came from.”
Coming out of her shell
Since coming to live with the Schumachers, Mavis really has come out of her shell, said her adoptive father, Mike Schumacher. She is talking more frequently in increasingly coherent toddler babbles, and she can point out different parts of her body when asked in a game of head, shoulders, knees and toes.
When she was placed with the family in January, she was shy and clung to Burrows Schumacher, Mike Schumacher said, avoiding him as much as possible.
“Now, I’m basically her pillow,” he said, Mavis’ head nestled on his shoulder as he held her. “Whenever I’m home, she’s always following me and laying on me. She’s like my little shadow.”
Mavis also has learned how to better interact with her new siblings, Max, 20; Niya, 14; Eugene, 12; and Daniel, 6. Daniel said his favorite thing about Mavis was how “cute” she is, even if she was “the loudest baby (he’s) ever met.” Eugene said he was looking forward to having a new sister who was “pretty fun to play with.”
“I’m just excited to have a sister,” Niya added, expressing excitement of having another girl to share experiences with. “I’ve been stuck with three brothers so far.”
After the ceremony, the Schumacher family went out for pancakes to celebrate, a tradition established after previous adoption ceremonies. The couple said they would consider continuing to foster in the future while balancing the fact that their home is starting to get full.
“With five kids, we’re probably going to slow down a bit,” Burrows Schumacher said. “... But I said that after four, too!”
