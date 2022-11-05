Mavis Schumacher was determined to testify at her own adoption hearing, even if no one could understand her.

The 2-year-old repeatedly grabbed for the microphone to let out little babbles and giggles for the court. She clapped and waved at Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt, who chose not to hold her in contempt for the disruptions.

