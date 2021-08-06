Sorry, an error occurred.
An annual event to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year will be held this weekend in Dubuque.
Back to School Bash 2021-2022 will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.
Organizers said attendees can sign up to receive school supplies and can receive free earbuds, book bags and cleaning supplies, among other offerings.
Those interested in receiving more information can contact Anderson Sainci at 563-589-4249 or asainci@cityofdubuque.org.
