A judge on Friday sentenced a Dubuque man to 40 years in prison for trying to kill his girlfriend, repeatedly cutting her severely.
Reginald E. Stewart Jr., 33, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter.
At the conclusion of a four-day trial in March, jurors had found him guilty of attempted murder, domestic assault with intent to cause serious injury, domestic assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, domestic assault causing injury and willful injury causing serious injury. He was found not guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
The woman he attacked, Jill M. Hantelmann, 38, delivered a victim-impact statement during Friday’s sentencing.
“(The night of the assault) we were having a great night,” she said. “I don’t remember fighting. We were in love. … I don’t understand how a man who says he loves me and my children could be pure evil and let me bleed to death.”
Stewart attacked Hantelmann at their residence at 735 Alpine St.
Hantelmann said during her statement that she met Stewart in March 2021 and eventually asked him to move in with her and her two sons.
On the morning of Dec. 3, police responded to the residence to conduct a welfare check. One of the boys had sent a video to his father that showed blood “throughout the residence” and a pair of brass knuckles in the bathtub, documents state.
Outside of the residence, police reached Hantelmann on her phone. She initially said she was not home and “denied being assaulted or needing police,” documents state. But officers could see movement in the residence and could hear talking.
Hantelmann eventually acknowledged she was at home and allowed officers to come inside, documents state. Stewart was at the residence with Hantelmann, as well as Hantelmann’s now-10-year-old son.
Hantelmann was found with “numerous, deep lacerations across her body,” including her face, head, back and thigh, as well as numerous other abrasions and scratches, documents state. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, which included stitches and staples to help close the wounds.
Officers reported that Hantelmann gave “varying accounts” of how she received her injuries, including cutting herself on glass and someone breaking into the residence and assaulting her.
However, Hantelmann said at Friday’s hearing that she now remembers the details of that night. She said Stewart beat her and repeatedly cut her with a knife.
“You left me bleeding on the floor,” she said. “You never called for help.”
She said she believed he would kill her.
“I feel like if the police did not find me when they did, you would have tried to finish me off while my kids were at school,” she said. “You would have left me laying there until my children came home from school to find me.”
Police reported finding blood throughout the residence, including on the walls and ceiling, as well as signs of trying to conceal blood by covering the floor with blankets, documents state. A blood-covered knife was recovered.
Stewart had dried blood on his clothing when he spoke with officers, documents state. A pair of brass knuckles also was found in his pocket.
Stewart initially was arrested on charges of third or subsequent domestic assault and willful injury. Other charges, including the attempted murder charge, were added in the months following his arrest.
Stewart previously was convicted of domestic assault in 2015 and 2017.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Josh Sims mentioned the prior domestic abuse convictions at the sentencing, though he noted that Stewart failed to comply with filling out a pre-sentence investigation report outlining those convictions.
“We believe that that reflects a continuing lack of insight and responsibility into the defendant’s own actions, both in not taking any accountability but also not cooperating with the pre-sentence investigator,” Sims said. “We have someone who tried to take the life of another human being. That is grave.”
Sims asked the judge to order that Stewart serve the sentence for each charge consecutively, which would have totaled 50 years in prison. Stewart’s attorneys, Theresa Sampson Brown and Leigha Lattner, asked for the charges to run concurrently, which would have totaled 25 years.
When Stewart spoke at Friday’s hearing, he made vague statements about hoping the sentence would be “the best thing to come out for me.”
“I’m hoping everything in this court goes right today and the sentence you do provide, I hope it adds up to the things it should be,” Stewart told Bitter.
Bitter ordered that the sentences for the three domestic assault charges run concurrently to each other but consecutively to the other charges, giving the 40-year total.
After he was sentenced, Stewart asked Bitter for a chance to address what Hantelmann said during her statement.
When Bitter told Stewart his time to speak had passed, Stewart began yelling about the accusations against him as people left the courtroom.