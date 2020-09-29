SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A Lafayette County man was arrested early Saturday morning after he drove away from a traffic stop.
Roberto C. Bravo-Gaintan, 25, of Darlington, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. on charges of felony eluding, operating without a license, obstruction and reckless driving, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Shullsburg Police Chief Josh Jerry said the incident began shortly after one of his officers stopped Bravo-Gaintan for a minor traffic offense shortly after 1 a.m. on West Union Street.
“Basically, after he was stopped, he decided to drive a couple of blocks to his destination and stopped in front of a house,” Jerry said. “He was taken into custody.”