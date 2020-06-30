MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19 complications.
More than 50 company members’ contracts had to be released due to the closures, according to a press release.
TLP will focus the remainder of the season on its educational offerings and online virtual events.
Patrons will have several options to use their subscriptions or tickets purchased for this season, including gift certificates, exchanges for 2021 subscriptions, donations or refunds.
For more information, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box office at 815-244-2035. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office will remain open through July 17.