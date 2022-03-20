Jason Lehman has joined the City of Dubuque as assistant city attorney. In his new position, Lehman will prosecute ordinance and traffic violations; represent city boards and commissions; provide advice and legal opinions to officials, department managers and city employees; and draft legal documents, memoranda and opinions.
The city also added three new budget/financial analysts to the Finance and Budget Department — Jason Clasen,Robyn Hosch and Nathan Kelleher.•
HTLF announced the following new hires: Matt Ruefer, as an IT service desk analyst, and Jonathan Farrey, as a retirement plan services administrator.
The company also announced the following promotions:
Riley Sweeney, to an IT asset administrator.
Teresa Kelley, to financial crimes quality assurance analyst I.
Amy Bakey, to the reconcilement & control team lead.
Laura Gallagher, to a TRECS administrator.
Kelsey Kenkel, to an accounts payable supervisor.
Kadi Fitzpatrick, to a deposit quality analyst.
Samantha Thomas, to reconcilement and control specialist senior.
The company also recently was recognized as a Forbes Best Bank in America for 2022. It ranked 28th on the list of 100 banks in the nation.
•
Sedona Staffing Services has hired Shannon Mutert as its marketing specialist. She is a 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned her degree in business administration with a marketing emphasis.
•
Pat Vance, of Dubuque, has been named as RSM US LLP’s consulting leader and a member of its leadership team. In his new position, he will drive strategy and operations for the firm and will focus on continuing to innovate new offerings. His new position will be effective on May 1.
•
McGraw Hill announced the following promotions:
Natalie Kremer, to senior manager of marketing automation.
Ann Courtney, to product developer.
Valerie Kramer, to senior manager of solutions marketing.
Allison Betts, to custom project manager.
Jody Willging, to C&T director.
•
MSA Professional Services Inc., of Dubuque, earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies 55th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for designing the new wastewater treatment facility serving the City of Mount Carroll, Ill.