A giraffe, complete with microphone ears, greets guests to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s new exhibit.
It is a zoo of clicking and whirring machinery that has taken over the top floor of the Discovery Center.
“The Robot Zoo” features eight larger-than-life robotic animals and more than a dozen hands-on activities that exemplify animal biomechanics. The exhibit opens Saturday, June 13, to the public and is based on the book “The Robot Zoo” by author John Kelly.
Wendy Scardino, the Dubuque museum’s director of marketing and communications, said new exhibits are selected to both complement the museum’s mission and offer a unique experience for visitors — exactly what “The Robot Zoo” does.
“We say that we’re part museum, part aquarium and part science center, and this exhibit brings that together,” she said.
In addition to the giraffe, a robotic platypus paddles its feet just as the real swimming mammal would, and visitors can move around the head of a robot rhinoceros. A bat with a 10-foot wingspan sits next to a bar where people can test their ability to hang like the robot’s real-life counterpart. A robot body shop is set up to show how animal hearts and lungs work through pump machines.
Other exhibit features include a multi-eyed grasshopper and a giant squid with a whizzing “food grinder” in its middle to mimic how the squid eats. A chameleon made of screens exemplifies the reptile’s color changes, and a spot has been set up where visitors themselves can blend in with fun backgrounds.
A giant housefly also sits next to a “Swat a Fly” activity, testing human reflexes against the quick movements of the insect, which Scardino said might be her favorite activity in the exhibit.
Since many elements of the exhibit involve touch, museum employees will stand by to disinfect things and keep an eye on how many people are in the exhibit at a time, per COVID-19 guidelines, Scardino said. Gloves will be offered to those who want another layer of protection.
“We didn’t want to take away the high-touch, hands-on nature of the exhibit,” she said.
The museum has stayed below 50% capacity since it reopened to the public May 23, Scardino said, and guests have done well “self-social-distancing.” The museum has done away with the timed ticketed entry that was in place, though guests still are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time.
Additionally, Scardino said the museum’s 4-D theater will reopen this weekend, so everything besides animal touch tanks will be available for visitors.
Scardino added that “The Robot Zoo” was originally set to open Memorial Day weekend, but Illinois COVID-19 restrictions prevented the exhibit from being shipped out of the state in time.
The finishing touches on the exhibit’s activities and animals have been completed this week with assistance from Evergreen Exhibitions, a San Antonio- based company that sets up exhibits like “The Robot Zoo” all over the world.
Two Evergreen employees working at the museum this week were Douglas Rucker, of Lancaster, S.C., and Jonthan Bellows, of Flint, Mich. Both men talked about how their jobs were unique and about the attachment they have to the exhibit.
“It’s kind of like asking, what’s your favorite child?” Rucker said jokingly when asked about his favorite animal in the exhibit. “Each child is different.”
Bellows said he has seen “The Robot Zoo” travel through Mexico, Brazil, Romania and even his home base of Flint last year. While setting up exhibits calls for quick adaptation to different cultures and languages, he said, working with the machines grounds each experience in familiarity.
“When people ask what you do, and you tell them you set up museum exhibits, they say, ‘Well, that’s kind of neat.’ And you say, ‘You know, it kind of is,’” he said.
Most of the machines within “The Robot Zoo” are analog instead of digital, Bellows said. This provides a unique experience for kids who are often more familiar with the digitized world on their smartphones than with the mechanics behind the robotic animals, he added.
“You’re not going to get one of these at home,” Bellow said, patting the robotic giraffe head with affection.