Kevin Turner
GALENA, Ill. — A local law enforcement official announced Tuesday his plans to run for reelection this year, seeking his fourth term in office.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner made the announcement on social media, stating that his decision followed “much thought and consideration.”
“In my almost 12 years as your sheriff, I have experienced such positive support from family, friends, co-workers and the residents of Jo Daviess County,” the Republican stated in the post.
Turner, 51, was first elected to the post in 2010, unseating then-Sheriff Leo Hefel. He won reelection in 2014 and 2018, running unopposed both times.
Turner joined the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department in 2002.
The filing period for county offices runs from March 7 to 14. The general election is Nov. 8.
