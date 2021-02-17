The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tristan J. Meyer, 30, of 10191 Dixie Drive, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Meyer assaulted Taylor M. Meyer, also of 10191 Dixie Drive, on Feb. 12.
- Andrew M. Oslac, 19, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Brett L. Schueller, 41, of 1205 N. Booth St., was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Schueller assaulted Mary E. Benn, 42, of the same address.
- Michael M. Hillery, 54, unknown address, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
- Shaundel M. Guice, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
- Randall J. Sheriff, 26, of 1867 Grace St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between noon Saturday and 9:10 a.m. Monday at his residence.
- Donlon Bros. Construction of Elgin, Iowa, reported the theft of money and items worth $2,100 from a vehicle between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8:26 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of O’Hagen Street.