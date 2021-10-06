The 2021 assessed values of agricultural and multi-residential properties in Dubuque County will be adjusted after the Iowa Department of Revenue issued equalization orders.
Agricultural property values will decrease by 10% in the city of Dubuque and by 7% in the county.
Areas outside of the city of Dubuque will see assessed values for multi-residential properties, including apartments and mobile home parks, increase by 12% due to very strong sales numbers. The city of Dubuque will not see any increase to multi-residential values related to these orders.
The state reviews property-value assessments in odd-numbered years in Iowa to ensure equity across county lines.
Dubuque County initially received an order to increase multi-residential properties — including care facilities — by 23%. However, the county and the state reached an agreement that care facilities did not require additional value but that other properties in the class were underassessed, relative to sales.
Owners with increases to their 2021 assessments will receive letters with their updated values along with information about appealing the increase in value.
Appeal forms can be obtained at tax.iowa.gov or by calling the Dubuque County Assessor’s Office at 563-589-4432.
Written appeals must be submitted between Saturday, Oct. 9, and Nov. 4.