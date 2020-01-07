A judge heard arguments Monday regarding claims of ineffective counsel and prosecutorial misconduct as a reason for a new trial for a man convicted of a Dubuque murder.
But a Dubuque County prosecutor said the request should be dismissed because it just is a rehashing of claims that the Iowa Court of Appeals rejected when it affirmed Eddie J. Hicks’ conviction.
Hicks’ attorney, Joey Hoover, disputed that argument, saying the new claims pertain to the failures of trial attorneys as well as the suppression of evidence by prosecutors.
Hicks, now 31, is serving life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder. Authorities said he stabbed his girlfriend, Kahdyesha Lemon, 21, more than 100 times with a paring knife inside Lemon’s Dubuque apartment in June 2015.
Hicks testified during his trial that Lemon attacked him during an argument and that he “blanked out” and didn’t remember what happened. He claimed self-defense and that he was still high on PCP at the time of the incident, affecting his judgment. He argued that some of Lemon’s wounds were caused by falling through a glass table but were inaccurately characterized as stab wounds.
Hoover on Monday argued that prosecutors refused to provide exculpatory evidence to the defense by failing to turn over bloody shards of the glass table for testing.
“The state asserted that it did not believe that they had the glass in their possession,” despite photographic evidence to the contrary, Hoover said.
While he does not believe that prosecutors intentionally withheld evidence, their mistaken assertion prevented Hicks’ trial attorney from having the blood tested to substantiate Hicks’ claim of self-defense, Hoover said. He argued that testing could show that many of Lemon’s wounds actually were caused by the glass.
Hoover, too, claims Hicks received ineffective counsel. He argues Hicks’ trial attorney should have forced the prosecution to turn over the broken pieces of the glass table and hired a forensic examiner.
Hoover also argued the trial counsel should have called experts to testify that Hicks’ was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and that it affected his reaction to being stabbed.
“This is a bogus argument,” said Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes of Hoover’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct, arguing that Hicks’ attorney was aware of the pieces of glass and cross-examined the prosecution’s witnesses about the evidence at trial.
She added that the courts have determined that the broken glass was immaterial and not the sole reason for Lemon’s death.
“We are not saying this evidence supports an intervening cause of death,” Hoover said, but rather that the force used by Hicks was not excessive as alleged by prosecutors.
“Mr. Hicks wants to show that some of these alleged stab wounds came from actual glass and, therefore, would reduce the evidence of excessive use of force,” Hoover said.
Barnes also argued that Hicks had the benefit of a psychological examiner for his defense of insanity and diminished responsibility, which he withdrew, instead proceeding with his claim of self-defense and intoxication.
He also had the benefit of a forensic toxicologist who testified in support of his defense of intoxication, which the appellate court considered and rejected, Barnes said.
And while Hicks claimed at trial he had no memory of the attack, he recounted the attack in jailhouse phone calls, according to Barnes and court records.
The Iowa Court of Appeals in March 2018 upheld his conviction, saying that the facts of the case did not support his self-defense claim, among other arguments. The Iowa Supreme Court declined to take up his appeal in July 2018.
Hicks filed his application for a new trial during the following month.
On Monday, Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt said he would take the issues under advisement and “get a ruling out as quickly as I can.”