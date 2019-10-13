An Iowa District Court judge has ordered that a Dubuque man facing multiple felony charges for allegedly dealing crack cocaine will remain held on a cash-only bond.

Curnet J. Brewer, 35, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, remains held on bonds totaling $17,500, according to online court records. He faces three felony controlled-substance violations.

He is set to face trial in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on Nov. 5.

Police said Brewer fled on foot from police during a March 6 traffic stop. When he was caught, officers found 12 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine that Brewer had allegedly thrown over a fence.

He was charged last month with two additional controlled substance violations. Police said he sold crack cocaine to undercover informants on two occasions in April.

Brewer’s attorney argued that Brewer’s bond — $7,500 cash-only for the first drug charge, as well as $5,000 cash-only for an unrelated case — was too high.

However, in an order filed last week, Judge Thomas Bitter continued the bond conditions previously set.

