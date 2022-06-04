Six municipal leaders from some of the area’s largest cities convened Friday to discuss the accomplishments and challenges facing their communities.
Dubuque Mayor Pro Tem David Resnick; Asbury, Iowa, Mayor Jim Adams; East Dubuque, Ill., City Administrator Loras Herrig; Peosta, Iowa, Mayor Russ Pfab; Dyersville, Iowa, Mayor Jeff Jacque; and Platteville, Wis., City Manager Adam Rueche were the featured speakers at the Tri-State Mayors Breakfast, hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
The six talked about their progress in addressing the ongoing child care shortage, attracting new residents and new developments in the works.
“We’ve been through a lot, but we continue to want to do things together,” said Resnick. “We would like to be inclusive, equitable and provide healthy living.”
The six were asked about efforts to reduce barriers to attracting additional workers to their communities.
Several said the shortage of available child care remains a challenge, but work is being done to address it.
Ruechel said Platteville has partnered with University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Southwest Health to form a child care task force, aimed at pursuing funding opportunities for the construction of a new child care facility.
“What we’re trying to do is get all of those partners to work together to kind of have guaranteed spots for the community,” Ruechel said. “It’s going out to businesses and asking them, ‘Hey, if we were able to build this, would you guarantee that you would take five slots or 10 slots to keep this going?’”
Herrig said East Dubuque is working with a developer to bring a new child care facility to the community, while also working with another developer to start a new subdivision.
“We really do think we’ll have a first-class, brand-new child care facility in the near future,” Herrig said.
Jacque said Dyersville leaders also are exploring developing a new child care facility, though nothing is officially planned. He noted that other efforts are being made to attract new residents, including upgrading amenities and adding new attractions.
“We are really working on increasing our quality of life,” he said. “When you come to Dyersville, we have lots of opportunities.”
Resnick said Dubuque officials are taking a similar approach to attract people to fill the workforce. While officials are actively working to address the child care shortage, he added that efforts also are being made to make Dubuque a community in which young people want to live.
“What attracts them and retains them is not necessarily the salaries, but what they can do when they’re not working,” Resnick said. “So, Dubuque has been working on those amenities — outdoors, indoors — trying to make this a great place to come work and stay.”
Adams said Asbury faces many challenges in attempting to continue to grow, including improving transportation and expanding its borders.
“We’re trying to bring in new property and new development to hopefully keep the city growing and get a good, safe place with a lot of amenities,” he said.
Pfab said Peosta also is attempting to improve transportation throughout the community. He pointed to a long-term plan by the Peosta City Council to develop a trail network throughout the city.
“It’s a small community, but it’s not really walkable,” Pfab said.
Several city leaders highlighted additional positive developments in their communities.
Both Resnick and Jacque praised the planned expansion of facilities at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.
Jacque said Dyersville already is experiencing numerous business expansions and additions, along with ongoing discussions about a new hotel along U.S. 20 and potential new food establishments, specifically naming Culver’s as a possibility.
“They say, ‘if you build it, they will come,’ and right now, we have a lot of things,” Jacque said. “That has a huge impact on our economy.”
Resnick said Dubuque also has numerous plans to continue to expand its recreation options, including the potential construction of a larger Five Flags Center and further expanding amenities at Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Herrig said East Dubuque is in the process of approving the creation of a new recreational cannabis business in town.
Pfab said several manufacturers in Peosta recently expanded their operations. He also pointed to the development of new businesses, such as the opening of a Steve’s Ace Hardware location.
Ruechel said two manufacturers in Platteville are exploring expanding their operations, along with numerous other commercial developments, including a new Arby’s restaurant and Starbucks.
“We have a lot of exciting things coming to town that we are very excited about,” he said.
