PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The themes abuzz in Platteville this year are dynamism and change.
Not only has administrative leadership across the city, school district and Platteville Regional Chamber changed hands, but new businesses and construction projects are afoot.
These and other efforts were highlighted Thursday at the second annual Platteville State of the City event, which attracted more than 35 municipal, education and economic development leaders.
“I think Platteville is going to be set for a good year,” said outgoing Chamber director Kathy Kopp.
Economic development
The Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp. is embarking upon a recruitment campaign for national retail brands, which the city hopes to site in an existing tax-increment finance district. Businesses that might be considered include fast food and coffee franchises.
“Commercial and retail is important for building up that quality of life factor for industry recruitment,” said Director Ela Kakde.
Meanwhile, Main Street is just two storefronts shy of filling to capacity, and even those spaces are being eyed by prospective tenants, according to Jack Luedtke, executive director of the Platteville Main Street Program.
“Change is the only constant on Main,” he said.
Housing
Joe Carroll, community development director, said the city is taking a step back from major building projects following the completion of the 71-unit Ruxton Apartments complex.
But it will initiate other housing initiatives, including a rehabilitation loan program that will provide loans to buyers who purchase pre-1950s homes in need of repair and provide matching grants for people who convert pre-1950s single- family college rental properties back to owner-occupied homes.
Education
Much of the bulldozing around town will occur on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus, where the institution is planning a $23.7 million renovation of laboratory and classroom space in Boebel Hall.
“The construction firm is on site now,” said UW-Platteville Development Specialist John Fick.
A groundbreaking for the new Sesquicentennial Hall — a $55 million project that will provide additional space for the university’s engineering programs — will occur later this year.
Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel said the school is focusing its efforts in 2020 around three priorities: academics, social-emotional learning and promotion of a culture of acceptance.
“Our mission is to make sure every one of our students is getting our best,” he said.