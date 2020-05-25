MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two people are running for Jackson County Sheriff as Republicans this year.
On June 2, the primary election will be held to decide the Republican and Democratic nominees for sheriff, seeking to replace Sheriff Russ Kettmann, who is retiring.
The top vote-getters in each primary will face off in the November general election.
The Republican candidates are Scott County Deputy Brent Kilburg and former Anamosa State Penitentiary Corrections Officer Joseph Veach Jr.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with both candidates about their campaigns.
Brent Kilburg
Kilburg has been a law enforcement officer for the past 27 years. A native of Jackson County, he now wishes to return to his home county to bring a fresh perspective to the local sheriff’s office.
“I think the sheriff’s office needs a new level of professional leadership,” Kilburg said. “I’d like to be that positive change that needs to happen.”
The Scott County Deputy has worked for various law enforcement agencies in the area, including the Davenport Police Department.
With his experience, he hopes to improve the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in several ways. Kilburg said he will increase proactive patrolling and work to better deter crime. He also wants to increase collaboration among other surrounding agencies.
“One thing they don’t do very well is network with other agencies,” Kilburg said. “It’s important for law enforcement to work together across those boundary lines.”
Kilburg added that he would work to update outdated policies of the sheriff’s office.
One of his primary goals will be to assist in the development of a new jail. Kilburg said he has paid close attention to the jail proposals and believes they can be improved.
He said the current jail proposals include housing the sheriff’s office, which in turn expands the footprint and cost of the project. In order to bring project costs down, Kilburg said a new sheriff’s office should not be included.
He said costs could further be reduced if the jail was constructed as an attachment to the Jackson County Courthouse.
“The problem people have with the project is that it costs too much,” Kilburg said. “We need to be willing to make significant changes to bring that cost down.”
Joseph Veach Jr.
Veach has lived in Jackson County his entire life. He has never held the position of a law enforcement officer, but he believes his experiences as a corrections officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and a farmer give him the unique experience that is currently needed at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
“When you are working in the same job for a long time, you tend to get set in your ways,” Veach Jr. said. “I would bring new ideas to the department. I think fresh eyes can bring a new perspective.”
Veach resigned from the Anamosa State Penitentiary two months ago. He said the decision was made so he could focus on running his family farm. If he is elected, Veach will be required to attend police academy to be certified as a law enforcement officer. He said he intends to attend the academy’s eight-week fast track course to become certified, which he will pay for himself.
As sheriff, Veach said he intends to be a steward of taxpayer money, ensuring that unnecessary expenditures are avoided. He added that he wants to increase proactive patrolling throughout the county.
In regard to efforts to build a new jail, Veach said he thinks a new jail should be constructed, but that the vote should be postponed until a new sheriff is elected.
“You don’t want to have the sheriff have a new burden on them that they weren’t part of,” Veach said.
He added that the size of the jail should be reduced in order to bring down costs.
“I think we need to worry about holding our own offenders,” Veach said. “We don’t need to worry about out-of-county ones.”