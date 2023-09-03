Dubuque Community Schools this fall has contracted with a child care provider to increase the before- and after-school care offerings available in its elementary buildings.
The district is working with Champions, a program of KinderCare Learning Centers, to deliver child care.
Lisa TeBockhorst, executive director of elementary education for the district, said during the 2022-2023 academic year, the district offered before-school care in nine of its 12 elementary buildings and after-school care in seven of the 12.
“Families’ work schedules are different than the school schedule, so we’re working on acknowledging that and lifting that barrier,” she said. “... We wanted to provide something sustainable and high quality over time to fill that child care gap.”
This school year, Champions is providing child care at Audubon, Bryant, Hoover, Irving, Kennedy, Lincoln, Marshall, Prescott and Sageville elementary schools, according to the company’s website. TeBockhorst said Dubuque Community Y is providing Y-Care child care at the district’s other three elementary schools, meaning each school now offers both before- and after-school care.
“It’s just one feature that we could provide so that we have consistent, equitable services throughout the district,” she said.
She noted that the district also works with a variety of other community programs to ensure children have a safe place to go after school, from Dubuque Dream Center and St. Mark Youth Enrichment to Dubuque Leisure Services.
Setara Sous, regional manager with Champions, said the business is providing care for about 150 children in the Dubuque district this fall. Families pay tuition directly to Champions, with options available for financial assistance.
Before-school programs begin at 6:30 a.m., while after-school programs run until 6 p.m., and parents can pick up their children at any time throughout the afternoon.
Champions staffs the programs and provides all materials and equipment but uses the district’s facilities. Each day typically includes time for homework help, fitness activities, social-emotional learning activities and more.
“We have curriculums where children are doing various activities while having fun and learning,” Sous said.
Champions has partnerships with districts across the country, including in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.
“We’re just super excited to be a part of this community and be able to offer support to working families and families in need,” Sous said.