Authorities said a Dubuque man was arrested on multiple drug charges Monday after a search of his vehicle and residence last month yielded 2.5 pounds of marijuana and quantities of other drugs.

Lucas R. Feldmann, 26, of 1705 Vizaleea Drive, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of ecstasy and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

