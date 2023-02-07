The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Switch Development agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with Switch Development LLC.
Background: Switch Development plans to invest $12 million to construct an 18,000-square-foot medical office building and a 7,500-square-foot retail building at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street.
The development will require improvements at the intersection such as traffic signals, turning lanes, underground utilities, crosswalks and curb ramps. Those improvements are estimated to cost about $610,000.
Through the agreement, Switch Development would provide $400,000 for the road improvements, while the city would contribute $210,000. The developer would receive $200,000 back through tax increment financing rebates.
What’s next: Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Development, said crews broke ground on the building project in November. He plans to complete the retail building by the middle of 2024.
Convivium development
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to amend a grant agreement for a renovation at 2900 Central Ave.
Background: In September 2021, the city entered an agreement to provide Convivium Urban Farmstead with $20,000 in grants for its project to rehabilitate the building at 2900 Central Ave. into a community kitchen.
The original agreement required Convivium to complete the project by June 30, 2022. However, city documents state that the organization has faced delays due to labor shortages and an inability to acquire materials.
What’s next: The amended grant agreement delays the completion deadline for the improvements to June 1.
