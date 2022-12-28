LANCASTER, Wis. — Several nonprofit organizations in southwest Wisconsin recently received more than $800,000 in state and federal funding to improve rural transportation options.

The funding came as part of a $5 million statewide investment into nonprofits that provide transportation services for seniors and disabled people in rural areas of Wisconsin. The funding was announced this week by Gov. Tony Evers’s office.

