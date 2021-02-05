EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The man accused of a killing in East Dubuque in 2019 has been apprehended.
Joseph L. Wright, 32, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Chicago, according to Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner.
“I was told at 10:06 (Thursday) morning,” Turner said when contacted by the Telegraph Herald.
The arrest came more than 21 months after the killing of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, and more than seven months after authorities revealed that Wright had been charged with murder and appealed for the public’s help in locating him.
“THEY GOT HIM!!!!!” Miller’s mother, Patti Clancy, posted on her Facebook page Thursday.
She did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Wright is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, all related to the shooting death of Miller. He also is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
Authorities said Wright shot Miller at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright repeatedly punched Joseph Lewis, though no additional information was released regarding that incident or how it and the shooting were related.
A grand jury indicted Wright on the charges in September 2019, but that information was ordered sealed until he was arrested.
Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the killing, Clancy and other members of the Miller family talked to the TH about their loss and the lack of closure because her killer still was at large. At that point, authorities had not given any indication that they had identified the shooter or filed charges against that person.
On July 1, 2020, the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a judge granted permission for them to share information about Wright having been charged because he still had not been located. Authorities hoped that the publicity would lead to his arrest.
But at the end of November, Wright still was at large and Turner said authorities had heard that Wright had made return trips to Dubuque, where he previously lived, even since the murder warrants were publicized.
The sheriff noted at that time that both the U.S. Marshals Service and Chicago police also had been notified of the warrants.
Reached by the TH, a spokesman from the U.S. Marshals Service did not provide additional information regarding that agency’s involvement.
Meanwhile, Chicago police seemed to indicate that they also were involved in the arrest. In an email response, they reported that Wright was arrested in the 600 block of West 59th Street “after being identified as the offender wanted for a homicide that occurred in (Jo) Daviess County.”
Turner said he did not know if Wright faces local charges in Chicago.
“If he does, he would probably have to go to court, and then we would go there and pick him up and bring him back (to Jo Daviess County),” Turner said.