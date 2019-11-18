A live stage show based on a popular preschool animated series is coming to Dubuque.

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure!” will be performed April 8, 2020, at Five Flags Arena.

Ticket prices begin at $27 and become available at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Five Flags box office or online at TicketMaster.com.

“Peppa Pig Live!” is based on Entertainment One’s (eOne) top-rated animated series that airs daily on Nick Jr. The various tours have sold more than a half million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags