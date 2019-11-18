A live stage show based on a popular preschool animated series is coming to Dubuque.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure!” will be performed April 8, 2020, at Five Flags Arena.
Ticket prices begin at $27 and become available at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Five Flags box office or online at TicketMaster.com.
“Peppa Pig Live!” is based on Entertainment One’s (eOne) top-rated animated series that airs daily on Nick Jr. The various tours have sold more than a half million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.