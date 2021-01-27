For hours every day, Anna Henning’s kids were glued to their laptops as they worked on assignments for class or met with teachers through video calls.
Her youngest, Freda, 5, only used her iPad for about two hours per day, but her older kids — Griffith, 9, and Bonnie, 7 — worked from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, only taking breaks for lunch and at-home recess.
Henning bought them special glasses to protect their eyes from the blue light given off from electronic devices. She also closely monitored the amount of time they spent on the devices every day. But she worried about what the long-term effects would be if they continued to use technology so much.
“I think it’s the modern parent struggle,” she said. “That has been heavily on my mind — how to help them have a real life outside of a digital life. We know that any kind of screen time (and) flashing lights has an impact on them. That’s been a struggle for us to keep it under control.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year, the amount of screen time for kids and teens increased when schools moved to all-virtual models. Social media and gaming platforms further became ways for kids to socialize.
Experts have found that high amounts of screen time can lead to sleep problems, less time spent with family and friends, weight problems and more.
Last spring, when schools throughout the U.S. shuttered to stem the spread of the virus, children’s screen time usage increased by 95%, according to a study by Qustodio, a Spanish company that tracks the amount of time kids use electronic devices throughout the world.
Every week, Henning makes sure she and her kids get outside. Even when temperatures are below freezing, they bundle up and make a bonfire, she said.
“Sometimes we just have to shut (the screens) off because (the kids) are getting very ornery,” Henning said. “We just take a day, and when we do get outside, everyone is much happier.”
Now that her kids are doing hybrid learning at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque, their screen time usage is not as much of a worry. But Henning tries to be mindful of how much they get every day, she said.
“It was something I was starting to get concerned about,” she said. “The glaze you get when you are sitting at a computer for a really long time. It will be interesting once it’s over (to know) what going back to normal looks like.”
Dr. Sarah Jacobitz-Kizzier said she has noticed that many of her adolescent patients are using electronic devices more often and are feeling more anxious or depressed because of it.
“I do notice in my Dubuque patients that they are, in general, using much more screen time because now they are using screen time for education and recreation and leisure, plus it is one of the main ways families are staying connected,” said Jacobitz-Kizzier, a certified family physician at Grand River Medical Group.
For kids 6 and older, daily screen time usage should be limited. But on average, kids ages 8 to 12 get anywhere from four to six hours of screen time per day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
“This is a highly extraordinary year because of the pandemic,” Jacobitz-Kizzier said. “I try to emphasize to families how important it is to remain emotionally connected and available.”
Every week, Cathy Brimeyer and her three kids — Hannah, 2, Evelyn, 5, and Matthias, 7, — join Henning and her kids outside for games and activities as part of a home school group Brimeyer put together. Brimeyer’s kids are being home schooled, and in an effort to escape from computers and other devices, getting outside has become a major component of their regular routine.
“We have done a home school group once a week where we are outside so that way our kids can socialize,” she said. “I have been more strategic about not having so much screen time because quite a bit of what they do for home schooling, they do on their iPads.”
But if families find a balance, screen time isn’t all bad, Brimeyer said.
Recently, her family has gotten into the video game “Minecraft,” which allows her kids to connect with her husband’s side of the family, she said.
But interacting in front of a screen is much different than being in-person with someone. What will the impacts be when people can be together again? Brimeyer asked.
“The way we act on a Zoom call is a little bit different than in-person,” she said. “I think there will be some challenges for us to work through as a country and a world. Will we still do hugs? I don’t think we have seen the full extent of how the pandemic is going to affect us.”