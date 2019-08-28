GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members have offered preliminary support for an ordinance that would allow recreational marijuana businesses to operate within city limits.
Council members this week voted, 5-1, in favor of the first reading of the ordinance, with Mayor Terry Renner opposing. Council members must pass two additional readings of the ordinance before it is adopted.
Along with dispensaries, the ordinance allows for cannabis growers, cultivation centers, infusing organizations, processors and transporters to be located in city limits. However, restrictions on the prospective businesses likely would severely limit their proliferation throughout the city, officials said.
Council members earlier this month asked city staffers to draft the ordinance in anticipation of the statewide legalization of recreational cannabis on Jan. 1.
Council Member Pam Bernstein said the board felt it was important to establish businesses within city limits, rather than outside the city where the council has no jurisdiction.
“If we ban it, we might get some right outside the city limits,” Bernstein said. “We want to be able to monitor them as a municipality.”
The proposed ordinance severely restricts where recreational cannabis businesses could be located. Only properties zoned as downtown commercial or industrial would qualify, and the businesses could not be located within 250 feet of a residential property or 1,000 feet of a school or day care facility.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the restrictions were implemented at the recommendation of the Illinois Municipal League.
These restrictions mean that owners of a cannabis business hoping to be established downtown only could be located between Commerce and Water streets.
State law also prohibits cannabis businesses from being located within 1,500 feet of each other, so only one business could be located downtown, Moran said.
“If you plot one dispensary in one of those buildings, that would be the only one that is allowed downtown,” Moran said.
Council members this week also signaled support for the creation of a 3% excise tax on revenue from recreational cannabis businesses.
Renner said he still is opposed to allowing any cannabis businesses in city limits, but he’s aware that the rest of the council disagrees.
“I didn’t want any part of it, but I have to work with it,” Renner said. “I’m not looking forward to it in the city.”
Council Member Robert Hahn said he supports allowing the businesses and the restrictions that will keep them from being located near schools.
“It’s going to happen whether we like it or not, so we have to be proactive,” Hahn said. “You don’t want these right next to day cares or schools.”