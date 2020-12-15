PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A proposed 2-megawatt solar array on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus is unlikely to have significant adverse environmental impacts, according to an analysis prepared by a Madison consulting firm.
The installation must be approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission and UW-System Board of Regents before it can be erected. It would be constructed on 5 acres of unused land in Memorial Park south of Greenwood Avenue.
At an estimated cost of $3.2 million, the array would provide 17% of the campus’ energy needs, saving the institution about $211,000 annually.
If approved, the project will be financed with bonds through the Wisconsin Department of Administration Energy Conservation Program. Construction would begin in the spring of 2021 and conclude the following autumn.