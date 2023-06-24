As people head outdoors to soak up the summer sun, area conservationists are warning outdoor revelers to be on the lookout for invasive plants and pests.
June marks Invasive Species Month in both Iowa and Wisconsin, a time to recognize and reckon with the harm invasive species can inflict on native organisms and ecosystems.
Whether traveling across the state for outdoor recreation or enjoying the myriad local options, conservationists say there are several ways tri-state area residents can help reduce the spread of the damaging pests this summer.
Recommended for you
“Have fun; enjoy the outdoors, but when you’re done … leave what was there, there,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources forest health technician Mark Runkel.
On land
As people walk through the woods or along nature trails, they’re likely to pick up mud, seeds and burrs along the way, said invasive plant specialist Jason Granberg. Some of those will be from native species while others will be from invasive ones like Japanese hops or wild parsnips.
People could then unintentionally take those invasive species home with them, allowing the harmful organisms to take root in a new area.
“They’re like invasive hitchhikers,” said Granberg, of the Wisconsin DNR. “They’ll cling to your clothing or the bottoms of your shoes. If you have any pets with you, there are some (invasive species) that will get stuck in their fur.”
To help reduce the spread of those harmful species, Granberg said hikers and campers should be careful to clean off their boots, clothing, pets and vehicles before and after visiting a state park or other nature area.
Runkel added campers also should strive to use local firewood, ideally from trees felled within 10 miles of the campsite.
That helps prevent the spread of harmful pathogens or pests like the now-infamous emerald ash borer.
In the water
Those out enjoying the Mississippi River or other Dubuque-area waterways should also remain vigilant for invasive pests, said Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.
Invasive plant material or creatures can stick to the side of a boat or get into the water inside a boat’s ballast or livewell. If the owner isn’t careful, they could end up transporting invasive organisms like zebra mussels or Eurasian watermilfoil to the next lake or river they visit.
“Unfortunately, the (Mississippi River) has a lot of invasive species in it,” Bogenschutz said. “I always tell people to remember three words — clean, drain and dry.”
After leaving a waterway, people should inspect their boat, canoe or kayak to remove any visible mud, plants or animals from the watercraft, Bogenschutz said. Then they should drain all the water back into the river or stream it came from.
The boat should then be left to dry for at least five days before use in another waterway, or if the watercraft is needed sooner than that, it should be rinsed with a pressure washer and/or water over 104 degrees.
“We want people to enjoy our waterways, … but they need to remember those steps,” Bogenschutz said.