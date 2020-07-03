PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District leaders intend to start the academic year on schedule, but the format in which students attend classes remains uncertain due to lingering fears that in-person instruction could facilitate the spread of COVID-19.
In the absence of state mandates, officials have settled on a phased reopening plan in anticipation of the first day of school on Sept. 1.
“We are weighing the benefits of in-person instruction against the risks of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel. “We are hoping to be in-person. If not, you may have to go to a blended delivery, and if we have long-term closures, we may have to go to virtual.”
Platteville school campuses closed in March when an escalation of COVID-19 cases prompted the state to shut down all schools, but officials have left the decision of how and when to reopen for the 2020-21 academic year to individual districts.
On Monday, July 6, Platteville High School athletic facilities, including the gymnasium and weight room, will reopen for high school student use.
Initially, just groups of four students will be permitted to use the facilities during scheduled times while supervised by a staff member or athletic coach. No group activities will be permitted, and participants must maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
The rules are intended to enable contact tracing if a student or staff member later tests positive for COVID-19, Boebel said.
School board members recently approved the plan, 7-2, with Vikki Peterson and Katrina Hecimovic voting against the measure.
Peterson characterized the July athletic facilities opening as hasty, noting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still classifies the level of COVID-19 activity within Grant County as “high.”
“We have an entire community to consider,” Peterson said. “Our students, our athletes might not be the ones who are getting COVID,” but “they could take it home to their families.”
School board members also authorized the start of extended school year programming, which resumes Monday, for students who receive special education services.
Staff members anticipate much of the instruction will occur in a one-to-one setting on a staggered schedule to permit time for disinfection between students. Cloth coverings will be strongly encouraged for both staff and students except when students are engaging in physical activity.
Other measures under consideration are the establishment of designated entrances and exits to direct the flow of foot traffic along with the administration of temperature screenings upon entry.
Staff anticipates that similar procedures will be utilized during in-person summer school, which will be offered in August at Westview Elementary School. About 100 elementary and middle school students have registered so far.
The success of that program likewise will inform procedures for in-person school attendance this fall, Boebel said.
The first weeks of instruction will include primers in remote learning in the event teaching goes virtual.
“It will be on a day’s notice if something happens and we have to shut down,” he said.
Regardless of the format the district settles upon, parents have the option for their children to attend virtually from the start of the school year. They can indicate their preference when registration begins Aug. 3.