Montana governor and Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock is planning three eastern Iowa stops as he continues his White House bid.
Bullock will hit Elkader Saturday for a town hall at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Schera’s Algerian-American restaurant, 107 S. Main St.
He will next find his way — after stops in Linn, Muscatine and Clinton counties — to a house party at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the home of Sharie and Jim Kernan, 156 W. Union St. in Manchester.
Bullock will wrap up his swing through the area in downtown Dubuque, marching in the community’s Labor Day parade, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Bullock first visited Dubuque on May 17, just days after announcing his candidacy. During the event, he was endorsed by Dubuque native and Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.