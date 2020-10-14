Wartburg Theological Seminary has its next president.
The Rev. Kristin Johnston Largen will take the helm at the Dubuque seminary on Feb. 1, school officials announced today.
Largen currently serves as a professor of systematic theology at United Lutheran Seminary and associate dean of religious and spiritual life and college chaplain at Gettysburg College, both in Pennsylvania. She is also a Wartburg alumna.
She will fill the role currently occupied by interim President Kristine Stache, who has served in the interim position since the departur of the Rev. Louise Johnson at the end of 2019.
"I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work with our dedicated staff, including the outstanding members of the Administrative Cabinet," Largen wrote in a message to the Wartburg community. "I look forward to partnering with them as we continue to shape Wartburg as a dynamic, vibrant place where learning leads to mission, and mission informs learning."