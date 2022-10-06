'Glee' star visited Galena for tourism promotional work

Actress Jane Lynch recently visited Galena, Ill., for a campaign promoting Illinois tourism.

 Contributed

GALENA, Ill. – An Emmy Award-winning actress spent time in the Galena area filming a series of Illinois tourism commercials.

Jane Lynch appears in a promotional campaign touting Illinois as “The Middle of Everything.”

