CASCADE, Iowa -- Students at Aquin Catholic School combined the Lenten spirit of prayer and sacrifice with current event humanitarian aid through a loose change collection contest.
In the process, the students raised $4,536.75 to be sent to Catholic Relief Services, which is working with an organization called Caritas Ukraine to provide hot meals, shelter and transportation needs for suffering people in the region amid the war.
This schoolwide service project was organized by the Lenten Committee of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teachers and a committee of students.
“Because of everything that’s been going on in the world, we thought it would be good to partner with Catholic Relief Services to help Ukraine,” said Gina Hemmer, teacher of sixth- through eighth-grade science and social studies as well as the leader of the Matthew 25 Service Group. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to use the fundraising project to raise whatever money we can for the humanitarian efforts since there’s a lot of people in need right now.”
Sophia Miller, a student organizer of the event, said, “We picked change because we thought it would be easy. Most people have loose change lying around their house that’s easy to bring in.
With around 250 students in the school, the collections of small change added up quickly, according to Hemmer.
“We set a goal of raising $100 per grade level for a total of $1,000 we could send, which would be a pretty hefty donation,” she said.
By the end of the week, the students had far surpassed that goal.