U.S. President Donald Trump told the crowd of 6,000 people gathered at the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday that if voters elect former Vice President Joe Biden, they would suffer for it.
“They will crash the economy, destroy your farm, end all of the things I got you” he said. “Then America, before you know it, will be a socialist country. This election is the choice between a Biden depression or a Trump super boom. It’s the choice between a Biden shutdown — we’re not going to shut down — and a vaccine.”
The president spoke for more than an hour to the cheering crowd on a biting cold afternoon amid a stiff wind.
“Good thing you have a president who doesn’t need teleprompters, because these things are useless,” he said. “They’re moving in 17 directions.”
The speech meandered between topics, taking near constant shots at Biden.
“For decades, Joe Biden let other countries rip off your country and cheat America blind,” Trump said. “Biden has been there for five decades and the only people who benefited from his policies were himself and his family, frankly. He shows up every four years, then goes back to Washington and caters to special interests. My only interest is you.”
Trump’s regular statements of affection for the crowd were returned in kind. They regularly chanted “four more years” and once even chanted “we love you.”
Trump tailor-made some of his remarks for the agricultural sector, talking of his being convinced by U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of the need for boosting ethanol.
“They fought with me for it,” he said. “They’d come to me and I’d say, ‘What about a little less?’ They’d say no. But they didn’t have to fight me very hard. I’ve always been with the farmers.”
Further, Trump talked of his administration recently doing away with waivers that allowed oil refineries to sidestep Renewable Fuel Standard requirements.
“Just a little morsel for the other side, happened to be the oil industry — I said ‘Can we give them something?’” he said. “But it wasn’t any good. (Grassley) got 100%.”
Trump also lauded his trade war with China and insisted Biden would be easy on that country.
“They dream about sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump said. “They own sleepy Joe. They gave his son a lot of money.”
Trump also warned of an effort to “steal” the 2020 election via absentee ballots — a theory for which he has never offered evidence and that has been widely discredited.
“We’re not going to let that happen to us, with the ballots,” he said. “We should know the results of the election by the evening of November 3rd. That’s the way it’s been and the way it should be. What’s going on in this country?”
Trump did not promise a peaceful transition of power, should he lose this election. Rather, he rebuked calls for that promise from him.
“Four years ago, was there a friendly transition?” he said. “They spied on my campaign before I even won. Then, they spied on me more, trying to tear down a sitting president. We call that treason.”
Trump also boasted “re-building” the U.S. military.
“We completely rebuilt it over three-and-a-half years,” he said. “That’s why you can’t worry too much about budgets. You could say ‘Gee, we kept within budget, but who’s that running up the White House lawn?’”
If re-elected, he promised a return of industry to the United States and increased support for law enforcement.
“We’re going to make America into the manufacturing powerhouse of the world and end our reliance on China,” he said. “In the next four years, we’re going to hire more police and increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement.”
Trump punctuated his speech with shout-outs to Iowa Republican elected officials in the crowd, inviting Grassley and Ernst, Republican congressional candidate Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to speak briefly. He did the same for members of his inner circle, like his daughter Ivanka Trump, lawyer Hope Hicks and former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, all of whom drew cheers of their own.
Members of the audience came from all over the Midwest.
Bill Turner attended the event from Madison, Wis., in a Trump face mask and patch sewn onto the breast of his camouflage coveralls.
“This wind is no fun, but I would never have missed this,” he said, following the event. “He is so inspiring. It really feels like a movement when you go to this, like a family. I don’t know anybody who’s not voting for Trump.”
A poll released by the Des Moines Register, conducted by Selzer & Co. — and referenced regularly on Sunday — showed Trump up 7% over Biden in Iowa, 48% to 41%, after months of polls showing the tight race slightly in Biden’s favor. The poll asked 815 likely voters in Iowa, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.